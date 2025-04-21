NPFL: It’s Not Yet Time For Remo Stars To Celebrate — Ogunmodede

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede has said it is important for his players to keep working hard as they look to win their first Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title.

The Ikenne club defeated Shooting Stars 1-0 in the South West derby at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Sunday.





Alex Oyowah scored the winning goal on the half hour mark.

Read Also:NPFL: ‘Musa, Abdullahi, Usman Absence Caused Our Defeat To Enyimba’ — Kano Pillars Coach Abdallah

Remo Stars maintained their seven- point lead at the top of the log following the win.

“We are not carried away with congratulatory messages, we will keep fighting in our remaining four games,” Ogunmodede stated in a short video posted on the club’s social media page.

“We have been runners-up for the past two years. We don’t want to be nearly team, we want to be the champions of the NPFL.

“I’m not happy spectators were not at the game, they are the icing on the cake.”

The Sky Blue Stars will be away to Niger Tornadoes in their next league game.

By Adeboye Amosu



