Ligue 1: Moffi On Target In Nice Home Win Vs Auxerre

Terem Moffi was on target as OGC Nice defeated Auxerre 3-1 in their Ligue 1 clash at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday night.

Moffi, who started the game on the bench took the place of Kevin Carlos in the 73rd minute.

The Nigeria international netted Nice’s third goal of the game from a header three minutes later.

It was the forward’s first goal of the season for Les Aiglons.

Moffi missed majority of last season due to a long-term injury, and is gradually working his way back to full fitness.

Auxerre paraded his compatriot Gabriel Osho in the game.



