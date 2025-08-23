Close Menu
    Ligue 1: Simon Scores In Paris FC Defeat To Marseille

    By

    Moses Simon opened his goal account for the season in Paris FC’s 5-2 defeat to Olympic Marseille on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

    It was the Nigeria international’s second appearance of the campaign for the newly promoted side.

    Mason Greenwood, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Marseille in the opening 24 minutes.

    Paris FC fought back with Illan Kebbal reducing the deficit in the 28th minute.

    Simon levelled scores for the visitors two minutes before the hour mark.

    Marseille however took control of the game afterwards with Aubameyang, Emile Hojberg, and Robinio Vaz scoring the other goals.

    Paris FC are still searching for their win of the season.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

