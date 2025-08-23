Bundesliga: Tella Features, Akpoguma Subbed On In Bayer Leverkusen Loss To Hoffenheim

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella was in action as Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-1 to Hoffenheim in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international, who had a decent display, was later substituted in the 85th minute for Christian Michel Kofane.



On the other hand, his Nigerian compatriot, Kevin Akpoguma, came on as a substitute to help solidify Hoffenheim’s defence.



He replaced Robin Hranáč in the 75th minute and had a positive impact on the game.



However, the host got off to a quick start, with Quansah scoring six minutes into his Bundesliga debut after connecting with Alejandro Grimaldo’s free-kick and heading past Oliver Baumann.

A few minutes later, Quansah was caught cold at the other end when Asllani managed to evade him in the box before firing beyond Mark Flekken at the near post to equalize in the 25th minute.



Leverkusen’s defending was called into question again when Hoffenheim took the lead seven minutes into the second half.



The hosts failed to deal with a long ball from Baumann, and Asllani took full advantage, laying it off for Lemperle to strike into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box.



Ten Hag’s side pushed for an equalizer, with Nathan Tella going closest when he hit the side-netting in the 78th minute, but their efforts proved fruitless.



