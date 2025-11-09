Ligue 1: Moffi Subbed On In Nice Loss To Metz

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was in action as Nice lost 2-1 to Metz in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his seventh appearance, has scored two goals this ongoing season for Nice.

Moffi came on as a substitute for Mohamed-Ali Cho in the 79th minute.



Nice took the lead in the 35th minute through Mohamed-Ali Cho’s goal before Gauthier Hein via the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.



However, Habib Diallo scored the winning goal in the 84th minute to give Metz the maximum three points.



