Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Ligue 1: Moffi Subbed On In Nice Loss To Metz

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Ligie 1: Moffi Missing In Nice Victory Vs Rennes
    Moffi

    Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was in action as Nice lost 2-1 to Metz in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his seventh appearance, has scored two goals this ongoing season for Nice.

    Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Six Super Eagles Players Arrive Rabat

    Moffi came on as a substitute for Mohamed-Ali Cho in the 79th minute.

    Nice took the lead in the 35th minute through Mohamed-Ali Cho’s goal before Gauthier Hein via the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.

    However, Habib Diallo scored the winning goal in the 84th minute to give Metz the maximum three points.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.