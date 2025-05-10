Close Menu
    Ligue 1: Simon In Action As Nantes Hold Auxerre

    Austin Akhilomen
    Nantes

    Super Eagles winger Simon Moses was in action as Nantes played out a 1-1 draw against Auxerre in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his 31st appearance, has scored seven goals and bagged nine assists this season.

    Simon was substituted in the 90th minute for Guirassy after his impressive display.

    The host opened the scoring in the 45th minute through Perrin before Leroux leveled parity for Nantes in the 62nd minute. 

    All efforts for both teams to score the winning goal proved abortive. 



