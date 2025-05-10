Ligue 1: Moffi Missing In Nice Loss To Rennes

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was missing in action as Rennes defeated Nice 2-0 in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international has made four appearances and is yet to score a goal this season for Nice.



The host took the lead in the 16th minute thanks to a well-taken strike from Kalimuendo.

Kalimuendo grabbed his brace in the 80th minute to take the game beyond Nice’s reach.



The victory means Rennes sit 11th on 41 points, while Nice remain 4th on 57 points in Ligue 1 league standings.



