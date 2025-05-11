Osimhen Won’t Join Galatasaray On Permanent Transfer — Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Victor Osimhen’s future, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray from Napoli.

Romano revealed that the Nigeria international won’t stay at Galatasaray beyond this summer, and will also exit Napoli permanently.

“First of all, Osimhen is not staying at Galatasaray. Osimhen is going back to Napoli after the loan deal but he will not be staying at Napoli for sure, it’s over. The release clause is there, €75 million, that remains very clear,” Romano declared.

“The interest in Osimhen is genuine from Premier League top clubs, several top clubs. The real issue is the salary. Victor Osimhen is on €12 million net per season at Napoli. With the Financial Fair Play and different salary structure they have in Premier League in recent years, at the moment this money is considered too much.

“This was also the reason why last summer the deal between Osimhen and Chelsea was never close, because it was about the salary.

“It’s either Victor Osimhen changes his mind and reduces his salary or there are other opportunities like Saudi Arabia for sure and there is also the interest from Juventus in Italy.”

By Adeboye Amosu





