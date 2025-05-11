NPFL: Abia Warriors Midfielder Adejoh Underscores Importance Of El-kanemi Game

Abia Warriors midfielder Adejoh Ojonugwa has declared the team’s readiness to secure maximum points in Sunday’s home clash against El-Kanemi Warriors.

The encounter will be Umu Chineke’s last home fixture of the season.

Imama Amapakabo’s side occupy third position on the table and are seeking to earn a place on the continent.

After a hard fought draw against Niger Tornadoes in Kaduna in their last game, Ojonugwa declared that they are ready for the fight.

“The Warriors are 100% ready for the match.We have put in a lot of work in training after our midweek fixture. The spirit is high in the Warriors camp, and we are ready to go,” Adejoh told the club’s media.

He also disclosed that the Warriors are not bothered about the previous results between the two clubs, even as he said that the Warriors are not under any kind of pressure but are only focused on securing the three points at stake.

“No two games are the same, we all know how important this match is for us as a club so, we are going all out to get the maximum three points,” he added.

“No pressure whatsoever, we are only focused on getting the desired three points tomorrow.”

By Adeboye Amosu



