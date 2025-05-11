Southampton Avoid Unwanted EPL Record In Draw Vs Man City

Southampton salvaged a point in a surprising 0-0 Premier League draw with Manchester City on Saturday that meant they avoided being the joint-worst team in Premier League history.

Rock bottom and relegated Southampton had looked likely to equal Derby County’s season-low tally of 11 points in 2007-08.

But the draw moved them to 12 as their fans at a sun-drenched St Mary’s Stadium sung loudly in celebration.

“We wanted to be as strong as possible towards the end of season. We did that with abundance. We can be proud of it,” Southampton’s interim manager Simon Rusk told the BBC.

“I didn’t know much about (Derby’s record),” he added. “I understood the importance of it but it wasn’t something I was focusing on. I was focusing on performances, improving and the environment.”

“We’ve had a tough, tough season, we’ve had tough Monday mornings after heavy defeats,” Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale told Sky Sports. “We spoke about trying to be respectful and giving our all for the football club.

“Today (Saturday) we put smiles on the Southampton fans’ faces. It’s just a relief to be honest, it was a great day for us in a really tough season.”

Pep Guardiola’s City remained third in the table on 65 points with two games remaining in their bid for Champions League qualification, although Newcastle United and Chelsea are only two points behind and Nottingham Forest trail by four with all three teams having a game in hand.

City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland played for the first time in six weeks and the visitors dominated with 26 shots to the home side’s two, but Southampton defended in numbers, particularly in the dying minutes, to deny them.

Omar Marmoush hammered a thunderous shot off the crossbar in added time, City’s best chance of the match.

Reuters



