Liverpool Begin Title Defence With Dramatic 4-2 Win Against Bournemouth

Liverpool kicked off the defence of their Premier League title with a thrilling 4-2 win against Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night.

Mohamed Salah and fellow forward Federico Chiesa struck late goals as the Reds prevented what could have been a disappointing start to the new campaign.

New signing Hugo Ekitike bagged a goal on his debut to put Liverpool ahead after 37 minutes and Cody Gakpo made it 2-0 in the 49th.

But Antoine Semenyo, who was the target of racist abuse in the first half that led to a pause in the game, pulled one back for Bournemouth in the 64th minute.

The Ghana international then completed a double 12 minutes later to rock Liverpool and shock the home fans.

However, substitute Chiesa sent the Liverpool faithful away happy with an 88th-minute strike after goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic swatted away a ball into the box by Salah.

Then Salah scored himself deep into added time to wrap up the three points.

On Saturday five matchday 1 Premier League fixtures will be played across different venues.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa will host Newcastle United, Fulham will be guests to Brighton at the AMEX, newly promoted Sunderland will entertain West Ham at the Stadium of Light, Tottenham will host new comer Burnley and Wolves will battle visiting Manchester City.

Then on Sunday Chelsea will welcome FA Cup and Community Shield champions Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest will square off against Brentford while at Old Trafford Manchester United will face Arsenal.



