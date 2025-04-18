Lookman Better Than Leao — Italy Legend Donadoni

Former Italy international Roberto Donadoni says Ademola Lookman is better than Rafael Leao.

The two players will come face to face when AC Milan host Atalanta in a Serie A game at the San Siro on Saturday.





Lookman has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Italian top-flight since his arrival at Atalanta from Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig in 2022.

The 27-year-old has won the club’s Player of the Season prize for the last two campaigns.

Read Also:UEL: Man United Claim Dramatic Comeback Win Against Lyon, Dele-Bashiru’s Lazio Crash Out

The Nigeria international played a crucial role in Atalanta’s UEFA Europa League success last season, scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Lookman has racked up 13 goals and five assists in 26 league outings for La Dea this season.

“Both strikers can decide the match, but if I had to choose, I’d bet on Lookman,” Donadoni was quoted by Milannews.

“So far he’s been more consistent, he’s fundamental for Gasperini, and he already proved it in the reverse fixture. Leão has had ups and downs, and this year he has struggled quite a bit to find consistency.”

By Adeboye Amosu



