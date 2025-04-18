Iheanacho Will Hit Top Form Soon At Middlesbrough –Olofinjana

Former Nigerian international Seyi Olofinjana says he’s confident Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho will bounce back to his best soon at Middlesbrough.



The Nigerian international has been struggling for form since joining the club during the January transfer window.



With just one goal to his credit this ongoing for Middlesbrough in the Championship, Olofinjana in a chat with Brila FM, expressed optimism that Iheanacho will hit top form soon.

“I don’t think it’s a Kelechi problem. The real question is whether the club did enough to help him settle and create an environment where he could succeed.



“If Kelechi is given the chance to speak, I’m sure he would have his own perspective on how things unfolded. You can’t simply come out with that kind of statement,” Olofinjana said in an interview with Brila, replying to Victor Orta’s comments.



“There’s still a lot more to his game than we’ve seen. I believe he can bounce back and take his career to greater heights,” the former Hull City midfielder concluded.







