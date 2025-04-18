Onuachu Doubtful For West Ham Vs Southampton

Paul Onuachu is doubtful for Southampton’s trip to West Ham United on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu picked up an ankle injury in Southampton’s 3-0 home loss to Aston Villa last weekend.





The 30-year-old was replaced by Tyler Dibling after the break.

Interim manager Simon Rusk provided an update on the forward’s fitness ahead of the clash with West Ham.

“He’s back in and around it the last day or two, so it might be a bit 50-50 at this point, so it’s one to assess tomorrow and give us a bit more time to see where he’s at,” he told the club’s official website.

“We’re hopeful but it’s not conclusive.”

The forward has scored four goals in 22 league appearances for the Saints this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



