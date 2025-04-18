UEL: Man United Set Record In Dramatic Comeback Win Vs Lyon

Manchester United secured a dramatic comeback to beat 10-man Lyon 5-4 after extra-time, in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Red Devils progressed into the last four 7-6 on aggregate.





Down 4-2 and facing elimination, United scored three late goals in extra-time to advance.

Kobbie Mainoo scored in the 120th minute while Harry Maguire netted the winner one minute later.

United are now the first team in history to score two goals in the 120th minute of a major European match.

Manuel Ugarte opened the scoring in the 10th minute while Diogo Dalot made it 2-0 in one minute of first half added time.

In the 71st minute Corentin Tolisso pulled a goal back before Nicolas Tagliafico completed the comeback.

However, in the 89th minute Tolisso turned from hero to villain as he was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Despite playing with 10 men Lyon wemt 3-2 ahead on 105 minutes through Rayan Cherki and on 110 minutes former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scored from the penalty spot to make it 4-2.

Four minutes later United were awarded a penalty which Bruno Fernandes converted while in the 120th minute Mainoo drew United level.

With the game heading for penalties Maguire then netted the winner one minute of added time.



