‘That hurts’ — Dessers Reacts To Controversial Penalty Incident In Rangers’ Loss Vs Athletic Bilbao

Cyriel Dessers claimed Rangers were denied a clear penalty in the defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

The Light Blues were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League after a 2-0 aggregate loss to the LaLiga club.





Rangers had a strong appeal for a penalty when Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian ripped Dessers’ shirt inside the box, but referee Irfan Peljto played on after consulting with VAR.

The forward said Vivian confessed he deserved punishment for the incident.

Speaking to TNT, Dessers said: The ball gets deflected into the box and I wanted to make a run for it as I think I can get to it.

“Then my shirt gets pulled and even if there’s doubt, just look at the shirt.

“If there’s a tear like this, something happened at least.

“You can’t rip a shirt in the box, it’s not possible. It’s not possible in the middle of the pitch, never mind the box.

“So that was a game changer.

“I got a yellow card because I came back on to the pitch.

“I changed my shirt while I was still on and wanted to get back to my position but got booked.

“I have no explanation for that. After it, the ref was kind to me and showed some compassion.

“But I spoke to the defender and, of course, he admitted it was a penalty.

“Everyone could see what happened but we could have done more.

“There was also a shout for a penalty in the second half with the handball.

“But that’s football, we were on the wrong side of it today.

“That hurts but we have to get through it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



