Close Menu
    Ad Banner
    World Football

    We Slacked Off Against Man United, Paid Dearly For it –Lyon Star

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Lyon winger Malick Fofana has admitted they made a critical mistake by easing up in Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

    Lyon were on the verge of qualifying for the semi-finals after coming from 2-0 down to lead 4-2 despite having a player sent off.


    But late goals in second half of extra time from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire saw United stage a dramatic comeback to win the game 5-4 and advance 7-6 on aggregate.

    Reacting after the disappointing defeat Fofana told French outlet Linternaute: “I think everyone is disappointed. I think we played a very good match. In the end, it wasn’t enough.

    “I think we slacked off a bit and we paid dearly for it. The penalty hurt us, the [away] crowd pushed us.

    “In the end, we have to be more demanding of ourselves. It’s the first time I’ve felt emotions like that and I’ll remember it for a long time.”

    United will now take on Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals while Tottenham Hotspur will battle Bodoe Glimt in the other semis.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad