Work Hard To Maintain Consistency At AC Milan –Adepoju Advises Chukwueze

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has advised Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze to work extremely hard in order to maintain consistent performance at AC Milan.



Chukwueze has struggled for game time this season for AC Milan, as he has often come off the bench for the team.



Speaking with RG, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, warned the Nigerian international not to leave AC Milan this summer but work hard to make himself a regular stater in the team.

“Samuel Chukwueze’s time in Milan has not been very consistent. He needs to work harder because if you leave Milan and go somewhere else and still have the same level of performance, that would be a huge mistake,” Adepoju said to RG.



“He needs to work more so that he can get into the team and play consistently, and from there, his career will go up.”







