Lookman: I’ll Do Everything To Help Eagles Win AFCON 2025 Title

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has expressed his desire to help Nigeria win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Atalanta star, who has been having one of his best tournaments in Morocco, will be determined to play a key role against the Atlas Lions ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.



Having netted three goals, Lookman, in a chat with Footy Africa, stated that he’s focused on helping the Super Eagles win the AFCON title in Morocco.

“I’m always focused on the present and, at the moment, the present is being here in Morocco for AFCON and trying to help my country win the tournament.



“All the experiences are in the past.”



Eric Chelle’s side are the tournament’s highest scorers with 14 goals from five matches, conceding four and keeping two clean sheets, with attacking quality provided by Osimhen, Lookman and Alex Iwobi, supported by Akor Adams, while leadership and balance come from Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.



