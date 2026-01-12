Top 10 Nigeria AFCON Goal Kings

Nigeria has produced some of the finest attacking talents in Africa Cup of Nations history. From the legendary Rashidi Yekini to the new generation led by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, these players have left their mark on the continent’s biggest stage.

With Osimhen and Lookman scoring at least thrice at AFCON 2025, e-Complete Sports‘ DARE ESAN profiles the Super Eagles who have scored at least five goals in AFCON tournaments, cementing their names in history.

Rashidi Yekini (13 Goals)

The late Rashidi Yekini remains Nigeria’s all-time top scorer at AFCON with 13 goals in 24 matches across five editions.

Twice crowned tournament top scorer (1992, 1994), Yekini powered Nigeria to glory in 1994 and sits third on the all-time AFCON scorers list behind Samuel Eto’o and Laurent Pokou.

His blend of strength and finishing made him a nightmare for defenders and a national icon.

Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha (7 Goals)

Known for his flair and artistry, Jay-Jay Okocha also delivered goals on the continental stage. He netted seven times in 22 AFCON appearances, with his most prolific showing coming in Tunisia 2004 where he scored four. Okocha’s ability to combine creativity with decisive strikes made him one of Nigeria’s most beloved players.

Ademola Lookman (6 Goals)

Ademola Lookman has quickly risen into Nigeria’s AFCON scoring elite. From three goals in his debut year, he doubled his tally to six in just two tournaments. The Atalanta forward’s pace and precision have made him a key weapon, and with Nigeria still in contention at AFCON 2025, he has the chance to climb even higher.

Segun Odegbami (6 Goals)

Segun Odegbami scored six goals in just 10 AFCON matches, including three in 1980 when Nigeria hosted and won its first title. His goalscoring exploits earned him the Golden Boot twice (1978, 1980), and his leadership inspired a generation. Odegbami’s legacy remains tied to Nigeria’s breakthrough triumph on home soil.

Julius Aghahowa (6 Goals)

Julius Aghahowa thrilled fans with his acrobatic celebrations and crucial goals. He scored six times in 15 AFCON matches, including a brace against Senegal in 2000 that announced his arrival. His pace and instinct made him one of Nigeria’s most dangerous forwards of the early 2000s.

Victor Osimhen (5 Goals)

Osimhen has already netted five goals in 13 AFCON appearances, including four in the ongoing 2025 edition. His relentless pressing, aerial ability, and clinical finishing have propelled Nigeria forward. At just 27, Osimhen is poised to challenge the legends above him if Nigeria goes deep in Morocco.

Peter Odemwingie (5 Goals)

Peter Odemwingie scored five goals in 16 AFCON matches, with three coming in his debut tournament in 2004. His brace against South Africa in Tunisia remains one of Nigeria’s most dominant performances. Odemwingie’s versatility and eye for goal made him a consistent threat across four editions.

Odion Ighalo (5 Goals)

Ighalo’s AFCON story is short but spectacular. In 2019, he scored five goals in just seven matches, equalling Yekini’s single-tournament record. His finishing was ruthless, and though Nigeria fell short of the title, Ighalo’s impact was unforgettable.

Muda Lawal (5 Goals)

Muda Lawal, one of Nigeria’s finest midfielders, scored five goals in 22 AFCON appearances. He was instrumental in Nigeria’s 1980 triumph, netting in the final against Algeria. His ability to combine creativity with goals made him a complete midfielder and a pillar of the Green Eagles.

William Troost-Ekong (5 Goals)

Troost-Ekong retired just before AFCON 2025 but left as Nigeria’s highest-scoring defender in tournament history, with five goals. His leadership at the back and knack for crucial strikes made him unique, and he also holds the record as AFCON’s highest-scoring defender overall.



