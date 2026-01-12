AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Land In Rabat For Morocco Clash

Nigeria’s Super Eagles arrived Rabat on Monday afternoon for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final encounter against the Atlas Lions of Morocco, Completesports.com reports.

The players and their officials were warmly received at their base, Rihab Hotel following their arrival in the Moroccan capital.

Their first training session in Rabat will hold at the Complexe Mohammed VI tonight. It will kick-off at 6pm local time.

The training session will be behind closed doors.

The media will however be able to cover the first 15 minutes of the team’s training on Tuesday.

Nigeria and Morocco will clash at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 9pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



