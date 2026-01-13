AFCON 2025: Former Chippa United Coach Backs Morocco To Beat Super Eagles

Former Chippa United head coach Luc Eymael has backed hosts Morocco to beat the Super Eagles in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two countries will clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles are the only team with a hundred percent record in the competition.

Eric Chelle’s side have also scored the highest number of goals (14).

‘They will lose to Morocco’

“They (Nigeria) will lose to Morocco,” Eymael told Flashscore.

“Before the AFCON, DR Congo beat them (Nigeria), and they will be playing against a very good Morocco side, who are playing their best football so far.

“Morocco will be playing at home, the crowd will be behind them, the players know they have to do it (qualify), so it will not be an easy game for Nigeria.

“The game will not have a huge scoreline, but both teams will score, and Morocco will definitely qualify for the final.”

By Adeboye Amosu



