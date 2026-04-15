Lookman Made Difference For Atletico Vs Barcelona — Oliseh

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has praised Ademola Lookman for his standout performance in Atlético Madrid’s victory over Barcelona.

Lookman scored the crucial goal that helped Diego Simeone’s side secure a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, edging out their La Liga rivals 3-2 on aggregate.

Atlético had taken control of the tie with a 2-0 first-leg win at Camp Nou.

The Rojiblancos however lost the return leg 2-1 at home.

Read Also:Lookman Thrilled With Atletico’s Win Over Barcelona

Barcelona initially went in front through goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.

However, Lookman’s clinical finish in the 31st minute following a swift counterattack proved decisive in the overall outcome.

The winger thus became the first Nigerian star since Kelechi Iheanacho in 2016 to reach the last four of the competition.

Reacting to the performance, Oliseh described Lookman as the game-changer, highlighting both his impact and growing maturity.

“Talk about being an absolute influential player! I am extremely happy For Lookman. His goal made the difference. he is also showing so much maturity that is quite remarkable,” Oliseh posted on X.

By Adeboye Amosu



