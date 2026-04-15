I’ve No Plan To Leave Como –Fabregas

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has debunked reports circulating in the media that he plans to leave the club at the end of the season.



The Spanish tactician, who has been heavily linked to a move to Chelsea, told the club’s website that he’s committed to the project of the club.



“I am very committed to this project. You never know, but right now I think it’s very unlikely I’ll leave Como,” he said.

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“Last year, I wanted to see how other clubs operated. I mentioned it to the president, but I decided to stay. I’m very happy with what we’ve been able to achieve.



“This is an important project. I need to feel good here. It’s important that my family is happy, and if they’re happy in Como, I’ll stay.”



The 38-year-old has done a wonderful job since taking over at Como back in 2023 and has the side in contention to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Sassuolo Calcio 5.16 1xbet X Draw 4.295 1xbet Como 1907 1.698 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Como win Como has won 6 of their last 10 away matches. Como -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Serie A Enilive away matches, Como has won by at least 1 goals. Como to score first Como scored first in all of their last 5 Serie A Enilive away matches.



