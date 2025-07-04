Lookman Needs A New Adventure --Adepoju

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has advised Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman to leave Atalanta and move to a top club that befits his personality.



Recall that the Nigerian international netted 15 goals and bagged four assists in 31 league appearances as Atalanta qualified for next season’s Champions League.



His sterling performance has attracted interest from Juventus, Napoli, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.



Speaking with Foot Africa, Adepoju stated that Lookman must take a bold step to join a bigger club in Europe.

“Of recent, Lookman has done very well for Atalanta and the national team, the Super Eagles,” Adepoju said. “And I think if he continues with Atalanta, it won’t be a bad thing.



“But if he has to move, I would like to see him in a bigger club either in La Liga or the Premier League. He has done greatly and deserves to play in a bigger club — and I believe he will make it anywhere.



“Despite having a contract with them (Atalanta), I think the time is ripe for him to move to another league as I do not think he has anything else to prove in Italy.



“Lookman needs a new adventure to take him to the next level. And even if he remains with the Italian side, it will not be a bad idea. But I do not mind him seeking greener pastures elsewhere next season.”



