Osayi-Samuel Vows To Help Birmingham City Secure Premier League Promotion

Bright Osayi-Samuel is full of excitement following his move to Birmingham City, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international joined the Sky Bet Championship club on a free transfer on Friday.

Osayi-Samuel put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

The defender reflected on his move to the former FA Cup champions.

“I think it’s the project,” he told the club’s official website.

“I spoke to the owner, I spoke to the manager, and it’s a project with ambitions about what they want to do.”

Birmingham City gained promotion to the Championship from League One last season.

The 27-year-old declared that the club’s targets aligned with how own personal goals.

“Of course they did well last season getting promoted, and the ambition is not just to compete, but to get straight to the Premier League,” he added.

“Those are my ambitions too. I want to play in the Premier League and show everyone what I can do, and I think Birmingham City are giving me a platform to showcase that so I think those are the main reasons I decided to come here.”

Osayi-Samuel joined Fenerbahce in January 2021, and played under Jose Mourinho last season.

The versatile full-back said it was an honour to play for the Yellow Canaries.

“Playing for the biggest team in Turkey by a margin was an honour,” he reflected.

“I learned so much, I feel like I was a kid and they turned me into a man. I’m very grateful to Fenerbahçe, they did so much for me, and I’ve learned so much.

“Coming to Birmingham City now is another step for me, an opportunity to show everyone where I’ve been for the last four years.”

By Adeboye Amosu



