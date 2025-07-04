5 Things To Know About Late Peter Rufai

Legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai passed away on Thursday, 3 July, 2025, aged 61 following a prolong illness.

Rufai is described as one of the finest goalkeepers to come out of Nigeria and also in Africa, thanks to his heroics in goal.

As tributes continues to pour in, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI reveals FIVE things to know about Rufai.

– Made Super Eagles Debut In 1983

Peter Rufai made his Super Eagles debut in 1983 before retiring from international football inn1998.

In his over 10 years in the national team, Rufai featured at three African Cup of Nations (1984, 1988, 1994), two FIFA World Cups (USA 1994, France 1998).

He was also part of the Super Eagles squad that featured at the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup in Saudi Arabia.

– Only Super Eagles Goalkeeper To Keep A Clean Sheet Against Argentina

The Super Eagles have clashed with Argentina nine times – both in competitive and friendly games – and have managed only one clean sheet against the South American giants.

The clean sheet came in the Super Eagles’ second Group B game against Argentina, at the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup in Saudi Arabia which ended 0-0.

In goal for the Super Eagles was Peter Rufai who made strings of important saves to keep out an Argentine side that had the likes of Gabriel Batistuta, Ariel Ortega, Javier Zanetti, Roberto Ayala and Hernan Crespo.

– First Player To Captain Super Eagles At The FIFA World Cup

Peter Rufai was the first individual to captain the Super Eagles in a football match at the FIFA World Cup.

Rufai achieved the feat when he wore the captain’s armband in the Super Eagles’ first-ever game at the World Cup against Bulgaria in 1994.

At the tournament, Rufai wore the armband in three of his side’s four matches. The only match he didn’t lead the team was against Greece in the final group game as late Stephen Keshi captained the side.

– Scored For The Super Eagles

Not only was Peter Rufai keeping out balls from getting into the back of the net, he also scored a goal for the Super Eagles, which was in a 6-0 thrashing of Ethiopia in 1993, in the final group match of the 1994 AFCON qualifiers in Lagos.

With the Eagles already 5-0 up, the referee awarded a penalty late in the encounter for a foul on Emmanuel Amuneke.

Up step Rufai who calmly slotted the spot kick past the keeper to make it 6-0 in favour of the Super Eagles.

– Featured In Top European Leagues

During his illustrious football career, Peter Rufai plied his trade in some of Europe’s top leagues.

Among the top leagues he featured in are the Belgian Jupiler, Netherlands’ Eredivisie, Portuguese Primeira Division and Spanish La Liga.

In Belgium he kept goal for Lokeren (1987 – 1991), was at Beveren (1991 – 1993), Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles (1993 – 1994), Portuguese Primeira side Farense (1994 – 1997) and La Liga out Deportivo La Coruna (1997 – 1999).



