Fulham Reject Spanish Club Bid For Super Eagles Star

Fulham have turned down Atletico Madrid’s offer for Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi, reports Completesports.com.

According to Africa Foot, Atletico Madrid, submitted a $21.5m.bid for Iwobi this week.

The Spanish outfit offered him a four-year contract with a salary worth €7m per year.

The 29-year-old was reportedly keen to make the switch to Spain, but Fulham are not prepared to sanction the move.

Atletico Madrid want him to replace Belgium international Yannick Carrasco.

Iwobi was one of the top performers for Fulham last season, registering 10 goals, and six assists 38 league appearances.

The former Arsenal star made history as the first Nigerian to play all 38 games in the Premier League in two different seasons.

He came second in Fulham’s Player of the Season award, which was won by his international teammate, Calvin Bassey.



By Adeboye Amosu



