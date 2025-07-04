Done Deal: Osayi-Samuel Joins Championship Club

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has linked up with Sky Bet Championship club, Birmingham City.

The Blues signed the versatile full-back on a free transfer, after he left Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce will last month.

Osayi-Samuel put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old was set to join another Turkish club Besiktas before negotiations broke down over additional bonuses.

The player is no stranger to English football, having come through the youth ranks at Blackpool before securing a move to Championship side QPR in 2017 where he made over 100 appearances at Loftus Road.

He will now link up with his new team-mates ahead of the men’s first team’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Osayi-Samuel has also been capped 22 times for Nigeria, and was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished runners-up in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

By Adeboye Amosu



