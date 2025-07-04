OFFICIAL: Arsenal Reach Agreement With Tomiyasu To Terminate Contract

Arsenal have reached a mutual agreement with Takehiro Tomiyasu to terminate his contract.

Arsenal wrote in a statement:”We have reached a mutual agreement with Takehiro Tomiyasu to end his contract with immediate effect.

“The 26-year-old defender, who joined us from Bologna in August 2021, made 84 appearances in all competitions during his time with the club.

“Japanese international Tomi immediately settled at right-back after his signing, winning our Player of the Month award in September 2021, an accolade he collected again in October 2023.

“Having begun his career at J1 League side Avispa Fukuoka, Tomi moved to Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden in 2018 and won the club’s Player of the Season award before moving to Italy.

“A senior international since 2018, Tomi has represented Japan 42 times and was part of his country’s squad at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Cup, as well as helping his nation reach the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup in February 2024.

“Unfortunately, injuries have limited Tomi’s time on the pitch in the past two seasons, with the defender making just one substitute appearance last season. It was therefore mutually agreed to end Tomi’s contract in order for him to start a new chapter in his career.

“Everyone at Arsenal Football Club would like to thank Tomi for his contribution to the club and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Tomiyasu is the second player to depart Arsenal after Scottish international Kieran Tierney returned to Celtic.

Ghana International Thomas Partey has also left as a free agent after failing to agree on a new deal.

Former Chelsea Brazilian midfielder Jorginho joined Flamengo while former Manchester City defender Oleksande Zinchenko is tipped to move on.



