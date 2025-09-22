Lookman Was Given ‘Bad Advice’ — Atalanta Boss Juric

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has said Ademola Lookman was given “bad advice” by people around him, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman tried, and failed to force through an exit to Inter Milan in the summer.

The Nigeria international made his first appearance of the season for La Dea in the 3-0 victory over Torino on Sunday.

The 27-year-old replaced Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana three minutes from time.

Juric On Lookman

Juric said he had a fruitful discussion with the winger last week but it is important for him to get in shape physically.

“He (Lookman) spoke to me and the team on Monday, he was surrounded by people who had given him some bad advice,” he was quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.com.

” He has a great winning mentality and now we need to get him back in shape physically.”

La Dea Flying Again

The win over Torino was Atalanta’s second in Serie A this season.

The Bergamo club sit in fifth position with eight points from four games.

By Adeboye Amosu



