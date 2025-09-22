Guardiola Explains Reason For Defensive Approach Vs Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has explained why his team had to go defensive against Arsenal which ended 1-1 in Sunday’s Premier League tie.

After Erling Haaland gave City an early first half lead, Guardiola reverted to a back five in the second half in an effort to secure all three points and as a result his team set a record lowest share of possession during his tenure with only 32.8 per cent.

But it was not enough to seal victory as Gabriel Martinelli struck in stoppage time for the Gunners.

Speaking after the encounter, Guardiola admitted he did not like watching City defend for long periods but praised their resilience after they set a surprise record in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

“I cannot believe in this country with another record, I am so proud of that,” Guardiola wws quoted by Sky Sports.

“I give a lot of credit to Arsenal, a lot of credit. Sometimes you want it, sometimes you can’t.

“It is really good, especially defending five. [We’re] not built for that, but we have to accept it and if the team has that percentage, it is because they are better.

“Arsenal were better in that time so we don’t want it but sometimes it happens. OK one time in 10 years is not bad, right?”

Asked if he liked watching his team defend, Guardiola admitted: “No, I suffer, I don’t like. I want the ball away, away, away now. I want to be close to (David) Raya, but the opponents do good things, you have to accept it and from that we improve.

“We improve about the body language. How we celebrate, how we are communicating and how we make the effort for the other one. We lost it a lot last season.

“And this season I said I don’t give a (makes beep noise) about the result, I want to see the spirit back, the training sessions and enjoy. Then after tactics.

“We lost it last season and we have to recover. This week we recover and then you have to continue.

“From then we learn the process, the tactics and a little bit our way that we feel more comfortable to be close to win games and be proud of ourselves and our people.

“Tough week and especially against a team that is by far one of the best, if not the best in Europe. Our resilience was fantastic otherwise you cannot survive.”



