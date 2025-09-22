NPFL: Mangut Celebrates Nasarawa United’s Win At Bayelsa United

Nasarawa United head coach Mbwas Mangut has lauded his players for their impressive performance in the 2-1 win at Bayelsa United,reports Completesports.com.

The Solid Miners rallied from a goal down to beat their hosts at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Sunday.

The win was Nasarawa United’s first on the road in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season.

Bayelsa United scored the opening goal through Jawad Mustapha in the 36th minute.

Ekeson Okorie restored parity for the visitors on the stroke of half time, while substitute, Victor Onovuke scored the winning goal one minute from time.

Mangut Talks Up Win Massive Win

“It was a very tight game based on the condition of the field as it was water-logged due to a heavy downpour,” he told the club’s media.

“We conceded through an error, but we played our way back and got what we worked for.

“After losing their last home game, Bayelsa United were more under pressure in today’s game. So, we came with a game plan to frustrate them the more, and it worked for us.

“I give credit to my boys for being able to get the job done, without sounding disrespectful to the Bayelsa United’s side, because they gave their all, but unfortunately couldn’t get any positive result.”

By Adeboye Amosu



