Madueke Faces Spell Out With Knee Injury

Arsenal are waiting for an update on Noni Madueke’s fitness after the winger went off with a knee injury against Manchester City on Sunday, Guardian reports.

Madueke is set to undergo tests on Monday and it is hoped the damage will not be severe enough to require a lengthy lay-off.

Arsenal have already lost Kai Havertz to a knee injury and were without Martin Ødegaard against City because of a shoulder injury. Bukayo Saka was also out for a month with a hamstring injury.

Madueke, who signed from Chelsea for £48.5m in the summer, was able to slot in on the right flank while Saka was out.

Arsenal have added depth in attack after struggling with injuries last season, but their resources are already being tested. Saka made his return as a half-time substitute during the 1-1 draw with City, replacing Madueke.

Mikel Arteta said Madueke “had an issue very early in the match and he wasn’t well enough to continue”.

Madueke has made a fine start since joining from Chelsea and he impressed for England during the last international break, scoring in the 5-0 win over Serbia this month. There is early optimism at Arsenal that he will make a swift return.



