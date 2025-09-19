Man United vs Chelsea: Old Trafford Showdown In High-Stakes Premier League Clash

Manchester United are set to entertain Chelsea in a crunch Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Satturday, September 20 2025.

The Red Devils are looking to steer their season on a positive course after a dismal start to the 2025/26 Premier League.

Teams’ Form and Recent Performances

Following a 3-0 loss to Manchester City, United are now on their worst ever start to a campaign in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim’s side have garnered just four points in four games having played Arsenal, Fulham, Burnley and their city rivals.

The 20-time top-flight champions are currently 14th in the standings, with a negative goal difference, having scored just four goals – two of which were own goals – and conceded seven.

In stark contrast, Chelsea are enjoying an unbeaten start to the league, having played all their matches against London sides. With eight points so far, the Blues sit fifth on the log, following two wins and two draws.

Enzo Maresca’s side will hope to put their 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League behind them and capitalize on United’s poor form to keep track of their impressive campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

Despite a combined 20-year league title drought, the rivalry between Man United and Chelsea is still one of the most spirited in English top-flight’s history.

There have been 192 matches played between the two teams with United leading on 81 wins compared to Chelsea’s 57 while the spoils have been shared on 54 occasions.

Six of the last 10 league meetings have ended in draws with both sides claiming two victories apiece.

The Red Devils are currently on a 12-league match unbeaten run at home to the Blues. The last time the west-London club defeated United at Old Trafford was in the 2012/13 campaign. Juan Mata’s late goal gave Chelsea – then under Rafa Benitez – a precious 1-0 win in what would be Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season in charge of Man United.

Key Players To Watch Out For

Man United

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes remains United’s standout performer even though he has just one goal, which is joint-top for the team. The 31-year-old Portuguese playmaker has created 12 chances so far in the league.

Fernandes is known for his high-risk, high-reward passing, excellent vision, and creativity in the final third.

Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo also another player to keep an eye on. Following his high-profile move from Brentford in the summer, the 26-year-old has scored two goals for United.

The Cameroon international’s incredible burst of pace and quick thinking have come in handy for the Red Devils when catching their opponents on the counter.

Chelsea

Joao Pedro

The Brazilian has been the Blues talisman so far this season. Since the forward’s arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported fee of £55 million, he has racked up eight goal contributions (five goals and three assists).

Cole Palmer

Despite recently returning from injury, Palmer made an incredible comeback to the team. Following a goal from the bench against Brentford, the Man City academy product scored another in the Blues’ Wednesday night defeat to Bayern.

Since making his debut in 2023, the Englishman has tallied 45 goals and 29 assists in 100 matches for Chelsea.

Team News

Man United

Man United are presently facing an injury nightmare as several of their first team players are sidelined through injuries.

Due to injuries to Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount, Amorim gave Benjamin Sesko his first league start against Man City following his £75 million move from RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old Slovenian is expected to retain his spot in the Red Devils’ starting line-up.

Diogo Dalot is a doubt for this game having also missed out of the Manchester derby due to muscular injury.

Lisandro Martinez is not expected to feature as he is still on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February. Although, the Argentina international is now back in light training, he will not be cleared to play for a while.

Chelsea

Palmer made a return to Chelsea’s starting line-up in the UCL matchup with Bayern and he is anticipated to make the starting berth against United barring any setback.

Liam Delap, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo and Benoit Badiashile are all out as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Manchester United (3-4-2-1):

Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes (C), Dorgu; Mbeumo, Amad; Sesko

Chelsea (4-2-3-1):

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

By Habeeb Kuranga



