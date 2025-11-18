Mane Bags Hat-trick, Jackson Scores As Senegal Thrash Kenya 8-0 In Friendly Match

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick to help Senegal condemn Kenya to an 8-0 friendly match thrashing at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkiye on Tuesday, Pan-Africa Football reports.

The result handed Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy his worst defeat since taking over as the coach of the East African nation.

Kenya went into the build up having a poor record against the former African champions.

The last time Kenya played against the Lions of Teranga was in 2019 during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Senegal raced into a 3-0 lead within the first 15 minutes. Bayern Munich star Nicolas Jackson opened the floodgate of goals with only eight minutes played.

Jackson made his experience count after he dribbled past two Kenyan defenders before perfectly placing the ball into the bottom right corner.

Four minutes later, Senegal doubled their lead when Ibrahim Mbaye set up El Hadji Malick Diouf to finish into an empty net.

Senegal were not done yet as they went 3-0 up in the 14th minute. A cross from Abdoulaye Seck found the unmarked Jackson, who did the easiest thing, by slotting it past the advancing hands of Bwire.

Senegal scored the fourth in the 17th minute this time Jackson setting up Mane to finish off. In the 30th minute, They once again scored to make it 5-0 from the penalty spot converted by Mane.

The goals continued to rain as Mane grabbed a hat-trick to make it 6-0 for the West Africans in the 34th minute. At the start of the second period, Senegal continued from where they left as they made the score 7-0.

Mbaye, who had provided two assists already, was rewarded for his hard work after he rifled home from close range, before Cherif Ndiaye sealed the huge win in the 80th minute.



