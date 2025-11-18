NPFL: Finidi Talks Up Rivers United’s Win Over Warri Wolves

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has reflected on his team’s derby victory over Warri Wolves, reports Completesports.com reports.

The Port Harcourt club edged past the Seasiders 2-1 in a matchday 13 encounter at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Rivers United found ourselves behind thanks to Orji Chisom’s 25th-minute opener.

Emmanuel Nnaji finished off a beautiful team move by grabbing an equaliser four minutes later.

The former champions netted the winning goal through Samson Obi 12 minutes after the break.

Finidi praised his players for their performance in the keenly contested encounter.

“I like the reaction of my players because it is not easy to be a goal down at home. They gave us a fight, but we got the three points,” Finidi told the club’s media.

“I’m quite happy that we have scored two; maybe by the next game, we can score three. Let’s take it one game at a time. We just have to enjoy this now and focus on the Pyramid.”

Rivers United currently occupy third position on the table with 23 points from 12 games.

By Adeboye Amosu



