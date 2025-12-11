Martinelli Sets New UEFA Champions League Record

Gabriel Martinelli Sets a new UEFA Champions League scoring record at Arsenal, after helping the Gunners defeat Club Brugge 3-0 on Wednesday.

Martinelli continued his impressive scoring run in this season’s campaign by getting among the goals against the Belgian giants.

Martinelli then put the game out of reach when he scored a wonderful third 10 minutes later.

Now according to OptaJoe, Martinelli is the first ever Arsenal player to score in five successive appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Also, he is the first in all major European competitions since Thierry Henry in the UEFA Cup in April 2000.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will return to domestic football this weekend with a hoke clash against winless Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mikel Arteta’s side conceded a stoppage goal in the 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa last time out.



