UCL: Onyedika Subbed Off As Club Brugge Suffer 3-0 Home Defeat To Arsenal

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika wa sin action for Club Brugge in their 3-0 home loss to Arsenal, on matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Onyedika, who was in the starting eleven for the Belgian giants, was replaced in the 74th minute.

A brace from Noni Madueke and a Gabriel Martinelli strike secured the win for the Gunners.

With the win, Arsenal remain top in the table on 18 points, after winning all their six matches.

For Club Brugge they are in the 31st place on four points.

In Germany, Nathan Tella featured for Bayer Leverkusen in their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

Tella was named among the substitutes before coming on in the 71st minute.

The result means Leverkusen are now in the 20th spot on nine points after six matches.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Manchester City despite taking the lead.

Madrid have now suffered back-to-back home defeats, following lart weekend’s 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo put Madrid ahead in the 28th minute before Nico O’Reilly equalised for City in the 35th minute.

With two minutes left in the first half Erling Haaland made it 2-1 from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Antonio Rudiger following VAR consultation.

City move up to fourth place on 13 points and Madrid are seventh on 12 points in the standings.

In other fixtures Dortmund and Bodoe Glimt played 2-2 in Germany, Juventus beat Pafos FC 2-0 and Napoli fell to a 2-0 loss to Benfica.

Also, Athletic Bilbao and PSG settled for 0-0 draw, Villarreal lost 3-2 to Copenhagen while Ajax recorded their first win in this season’s UEFA Champions League with a 4-2 win against Qarabag.

By James Agberebi




