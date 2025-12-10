AFCON 2025: Uganda Coach Blasts FIFA Over Player Release Decision

Uganda head coach Paul Put has taken aim at FIFA after the world soccer ruling body permits clubs to hold on to their players until just one week before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off.

Clubs were earlier mandated to release players for the competition latest December 8.

FIFA later moved the date to December 15 reportedly due to pressure from European clubs.

Put Slams FIFA

Put admitted that FIFA’s decision has disrupted his team’s preparation.



‘We received a message from FIFA that we can only have the players abroad on the 16th or 17th. I had hoped to get them from the 8th. Now we will be with half the team until then,” Put told Uganda Football Federation official website.

‘It becomes very difficult to make good preparation but we will deal with it. It is unfortunate but it is like this.’

On Disrupted Tactical Planning

Put noted that tournament build-up normally allows extended work on tactical and technical structures.

However, the restricted squad numbers now mirror the short turnaround seen during qualification windows.

‘All the plans you make for months move far away. You prepare yourself mentally and you brief the players on what to improve. Now it becomes the same as qualification because there is no time,” added Put.

By Adeboye Amosu



