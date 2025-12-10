Osimhen Is A Fantastic Striker –Emegha

Strasbourg striker Emmanuel Emegha has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a fantastic striker.



The Dutch international, who is expected to join Chelsea next summer, stated this in an interview with AfricaTopSports.



He noted that he’s a fan of the Nigerian international and has been following his game for a very long time.

“Yes, I think Osimhen’s fantastic and I’ve been following him for a long time,” Emegha said as per AfricaTopSports.



“First at Napoli, now at Galatasaray. Watch him play: with his back to the defender, he receives an aerial ball, a pass that’s difficult to control.



“It’s no problem for him. He jumps two meters and controls the ball with his chest. As if it were nothing.”



