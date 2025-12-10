Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Osimhen Is A Fantastic Striker –Emegha

    Austin AkhilomenBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Strasbourg striker Emmanuel Emegha has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a fantastic striker.

    The Dutch international, who is expected to join Chelsea next summer, stated this in an interview with AfricaTopSports.

    He noted that he’s a fan of the Nigerian international and has been following his game for a very long time.

    Read Also:AFCON 2025: Uganda To Prepare For Super Eagles Clash With Two Friendly Matches

    “Yes, I think Osimhen’s fantastic and I’ve been following him for a long time,” Emegha said as per AfricaTopSports.

    “First at Napoli, now at Galatasaray. Watch him play: with his back to the defender, he receives an aerial ball, a pass that’s difficult to control.

    “It’s no problem for him. He jumps two meters and controls the ball with his chest. As if it were nothing.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.