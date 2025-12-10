AFCON 2025: Bassey Can Fill Troost-Ekong’s Void In Eagles

Former Senegal international Mamadou Niang believes Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has the potential to fill William Troost-Ekong’s void at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football just days after he was listed in the Super Eagles’ provisional squad for the tournament.



However, speaking with Canal+, Niang stated that Bassey is more than capable of replacing Troost-Ekong at AFCON 2025.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Uganda To Prepare For Super Eagles Clash With Two Friendly Matches



“With what I see at Fulham, the impact he has in Premier League matches, he is a talented, tough defender who has very good distribution with his left foot, and athletic quality which is above average.



“He is a player I think is a leader of the Nigeria defence, who can replace Troost-Ekong, who took this Nigerian team to the Afcon final.



“Calvin Bassey is more than capable of succeeding him in that position.”



