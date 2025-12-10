AFCON 2025: Uganda To Prepare For Super Eagles Clash With Two Friendly Matches

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Group C AFCON 2025 opponent Cranes of Uganda will play two build-up games against FAR Rabta and Gabon before the tournament.

According to kawowo.com, Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put confirmed the development upon his arrival in Morocco for the AFCON preparations.

“I don’t have all the players available, but we will be playing two friendly matches,” Put said. “The first match is scheduled for December 13th against FAR Rabat, a team that competes in the Champions League. The second match will be against Gabon on December 17th.

“With the changes made, preparations will not be very difficult; however, we currently have only 15 players available. It’s unfortunate, but we must deal with it,” he added.

Uganda has embarked on an 11-day training camp to prepare for tis year’s AFCON. Seventeen players are currently camped in Morocco, while the remaining 13 will join the team there later.

Aside facing the Super Eagles, Uganda will also tackle former AFCON champions Tunisia and Tanzania.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Samatta, Msuva Headline Tanzania’s Final Squad

The Cranes return to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2019 in Egypt.

The Super Eagles will also prepare for the AFCON with a friendly match with the Pharaohs of Egypt on December 16.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be facing Uganda for the second time at the AFCON when both teams lock horns in Morocco.

The two countries first clashed at the tournament in the semi-final of the 1978 edition which Uganda won 2-1.

By James Agberebi



