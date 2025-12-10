Ligue 1 Clubs Scramble For Moffi

Ligue 1 clubs are interested in OGC Nice striker Terem Moffi, Completesports.com reports.

Moffi faces an uncertain future at Nice after he was recently attacked by the club fans.

The Nigeria international is yet to make an appearance for Nice since the incident.

The 26-year-old has been ruled out of Nice’s UEFA Europa League clash with Sporting Braga on Thursday (today).

As per Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Ligue 1 clubs are showing interest in the striker ahead of the January transfer window.

Moffi has scored twice in 10 league appearances for Les Aiglons this season.

He joined Nice from another French club Lorient in January 2023.



