Crystal Palace To Keep Uche After Impressive Performance Vs Fulham

Crystal Palace have make a decision to keep Christantus Uche until the end of the season, reports Completesports.com.

Uche joined the Eagles on a season-long loan from LaLiga club, Getafe on deadline day.

There were reports the London club are considering sending the player back to Getafe in January.

According to Standard Sport, Palace have no plans to cancel the midfielder’s loan despite him receiving limited minutes.

The Nigeria international impressed off the bench in Oliver Glasner’s side 2-1 win at Fulham last weekend.

Uche is also keen to remain at the Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old is expected to feature regularly for Palace during the busy festive period as he is not expected to be called by Nigeria for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder has made five league appearances for the Eagles.

By Adeboye Amosu




