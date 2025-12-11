Done Deal: Super Falcons Forward Joins NWSL Club North Carolina Courage

National Women’s Soccer League, NWSL, club, The North Carolina Courage have announced the signing of Super Falcons forward, Chioma Okafor.

Okafor penned a three-year contract with the option of another year.

The 22-year-old signed her first professional contract with the Courage after finishing her collegiate career at the University of Connecticut.

The striker scored 30 goals and registered five assists in 57 appearances over four seasons for the University of Connecticut.

Okafor Ready For New Challenge

Okafor expressed excitement on making the move.

Read Also:Rangers Line Up January Move For Aribo

“I am excited to call North Carolina home and sign with the Courage. From the early conversations with the team, I fell in love with the developmental plan they laid out for me and the drive to build back this club’s championship roots. I can’t wait to get to work in 2026,” she told the club’s official website.

Exciting Times Ahead

Courage Chief Soccer Officer, Ceri Bowley is expecting big things from the Nigerian.

“We’re excited to welcome Chioma Okafor to the North Carolina Courage. Chioma is a dynamic, fearless attacker whose pace, power, and willingness to take on defenders bring dimensions we’ve been looking to add to our front line,” Bowley declared.

” Beyond her on-field qualities, Chioma brings a competitive edge and a growth mindset that fits the culture we’re building. She works, she listens, and she’s hungry to develop. We’re delighted Chioma is joining the Courage, and we’re looking forward to integrating her into our squad.”

By Adeboye Amosu



