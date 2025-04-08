Martins Advises Chukwueze To Leave AC Milan

Former Nigeria international Obafemi Martins has urged Samuel Chukwueze to leave AC Milan at the end of the season.

Chukwueze linked up with the Rooseneri from Spanish club Villarreal in 2023.





The pacy winger has struggled for regular playing time since his arrival at the club.

The 25-year-old has made 47 league appearances for the Serie A giants, mostly as a substitute.

Martins stated that a move to another club would benefit Chukwueze.

“The Saudi Pro League is becoming increasingly competitive. If a good offer comes along, why not? The main thing is for him to play and become a regular starter again. Rhythm and confidence are essential for him.” he was quoted by Africa Foot.

“His decline in form at club level is reflected in his performances with the Super Eagles. He absolutely must regain his rhythm if he wants to continue to be a driving force for Nigeria. A transfer is a necessity if he wants to retain his place and perform well in the national team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



