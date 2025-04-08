UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
BAY
-
INT
-
UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
ARS
-
RMA
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
A-League MenA-League Men
11 APR 09:35
MCI
-
BRI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
11 APR 18:45
RCL
-
REI
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 05:00
WEL
-
VIC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 07:00
SYD
-
AUC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 09:35
NEW
-
CCM
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 11:45
PER
-
ADE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 15:00
ASM
-
MAR
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 17:00
TFC
-
LIL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 19:05
RCS
-
OGC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
13 APR 07:00
WSW
-
WUN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 13:00
ASE
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
ANG
-
MON
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
HAC
-
REN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 18:45
AUX
-
LYO
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Martins Advises Chukwueze To Leave AC Milan

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Fit -Again Chukwueze Ready For Action

    Former Nigeria international Obafemi Martins has urged Samuel Chukwueze to leave AC Milan at the end of the season.

    Chukwueze linked up with the Rooseneri from Spanish club Villarreal in 2023.


    The pacy winger has struggled for regular playing time since his arrival at the club.

    Read Also:Supercomputer Predicts Favourite Club To Win Champions League This Season

    The 25-year-old has made 47 league appearances for the Serie A giants, mostly as a substitute.

    Martins stated that a move to another club would benefit Chukwueze.

    “The Saudi Pro League is becoming increasingly competitive. If a good offer comes along, why not? The main thing is for him to play and become a regular starter again. Rhythm and confidence are essential for him.” he was quoted by Africa Foot.

    “His decline in form at club level is reflected in his performances with the Super Eagles. He absolutely must regain his rhythm if he wants to continue to be a driving force for Nigeria. A transfer is a necessity if he wants to retain his place and perform well in the national team.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

