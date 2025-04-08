Supercomputer Predicts Favourite Club To Win Champions League This Season

Eight teams remain in the Champions League and all will be vying for glory as the quarter-finals get underway on Tuesday evening. But for now, one side stands above the rest in the quest for European silverware.

With Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa joined by European giants with Champions League pedigree – including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid – there is no easy route to success. And according to The Mirror, Opta’s supercomputer has now revealed who is most favoured to lift the trophy at the Allianz Arena later this year.





Barcelona have been deemed favourites with a 23.1 per cent of winning the competition for the first time since 2015. Hansi Flick’s side have also been handed a 44.3 per cent chance of reaching the final but a significant 78.2 per cent chance of reaching the final four – news Borussia Dortmund will be less than happy to hear.

PSG are second favourites to finally break their duck in Europe after dispatching Liverpool, who were previously favourites, to reach the quarter-final stage. The Ligue 1 champions have been handed a 19.3 per cent chance of winning the competition, and appear to have benefitted from facing Aston Villa after being given a 71.3 per cent chance of overcoming the Midlands side.

Despite facing current holders Real Madrid next, Arsenal are next in line and are touted by the data as being third favourites to win the competition. Mikel Arteta’s men side have been given a 15.6 per cent chance of realising their dreams.

Their task against Los Blancos should not be underestimated however. The clash between Arsenal and Real Madrid could barely be deemed tighter with the Gunners earning a slight advantage with a 50.2 per cent chance of beating their opponents.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team are considered as fifth favourites for the competition despite their storied history. They have been give a 12.2 per cent chance of retaining their title.

They have been edged into fourth spot by Inter Milan, who have a 13.8 per cent chance of winning the tournament for the first time in 15 years. Again, they are only narrowly predicted to defeat Bayern Munich to reach the semi-finals, seeing a 51.5 per cent chance of making into to the final four.

The German giants will hope to take advantage of their home ground should they make it to the final but have 10.8 per cent chance of winning. Harry Kane will want to take any chance he can to earn some silverware.

The drop to Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund is significant with the sides handed a 3.7 per cent chance and 1.5 per cent chance respectively. Neither is fancied to make it into the next round, with Villa given a 28.7 per cent chance of navigating their way past PSG and just a 9.1 per cent likelihood of reaching the final.

Dortmund’s chances fare even worse with 21.8 per cent and 5.2 per cent verdicts.



