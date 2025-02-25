Mba Advises Lookman To Join Chelsea

Former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Mba has said Chelsea will be a good destination for Ademola Lookman.

Lookman was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain from Atalanta last summer, but the move fell through.





The talented winger is widely expected to quit the Bergamo club for one of the European heavyweights at the end of the current season.

The 27-year-old was recently linked with a move to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mba, a member of Nigeria’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad however stated that Chelsea should be his next home.

“If I was a sporting director or manager at Chelsea, I would push for Lookman. I think it would be a win-win situation for both parties, given the nature of the player,” he told Africafoot.

“Chelsea should be Lookman’s next home because the style of play suits what Enzo Maresca looks for in his strikers. He’s fast, technically gifted, can dribble, create chances and score a lot of goals. With all due respect, most Chelsea strikers struggle to bring out two of those qualities.”

By Adeboye Amosu



