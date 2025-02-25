Carragher Doesn’t Know What Major Tournaments Is Because He Never Won One –Ex-Aston Villa Star

Former Egypt international and erstwhile Aston Villa defender Ahmed El Mohamady has hit back at Jamie Carragher’s comments regarding Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah’s international career.

El Mohamady’s criticism of the Liverpool legend was his comment, particularly in reference to Salah’s performances in major tournaments.





Carragher had recently stated that Salah’s career had been lacking in the context of major international tournaments.

He pointed out that while Salah plays in AFCON, he hasn’t participated in the World Cup or other major competitions.

According to Carragher, this limits Salah’s standing when compared to other players who regularly compete on the biggest stage.

Elmohamady strongly disagreed with Carragher’s viewpoint.

“Jamie Carragher doesn’t know what Major Tournaments is because he never won one. AFCON is a major tournament,” Elmohamady stated in response on his X handle. “So proud to have won it twice,” the 2008 and 2010 AFCON winner added.

Elmohamady’s comments underline the significant value and recognition that AFCON holds within African football.

He clearly feels that Carragher’s dismissal of it undermines Salah’s achievements with Egypt.

His response serves as a defense not just of Salah but also of the achievements of African football on the international stage.



